1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $250.15 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,047 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Danaher worth $250,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.72 on Monday, hitting $294.14. 25,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.54. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

