1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $194.21 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,224 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of MercadoLibre worth $194,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,388.18.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $29.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,000.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,698. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.28 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,922.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $851.12 and its 200 day moving average is $904.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

