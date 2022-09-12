1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,255,383 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $216,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,202,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $498,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,222. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.06 and a 200-day moving average of $302.14. The company has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.17.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

