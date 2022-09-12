1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 56,369 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Costco Wholesale worth $658,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $2,375,000. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.3% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $4,895,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.43 on Monday, reaching $542.01. 12,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,484. The firm has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $527.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.