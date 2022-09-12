1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 97,765 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 97,765 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The China Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. 6,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,448. The China Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $27.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

