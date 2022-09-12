1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,921 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.93% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 159,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RMT traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $8.99. 479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,338. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.