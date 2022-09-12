1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 50,702 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 894,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the quarter. General American Investors makes up approximately 2.2% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $37,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in General American Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 46,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.11. 635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,450. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

