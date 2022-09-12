1607 Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 630,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 466,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,228. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

