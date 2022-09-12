1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $22 Million Holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund comprises approximately 1.3% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 23.57% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $21,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,261. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

