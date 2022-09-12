1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $17.28 Million Stock Holdings in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. The European Equity Fund accounts for approximately 1.0% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 26.62% of The European Equity Fund worth $17,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 785.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 239,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 62,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

EEA traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,999. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.