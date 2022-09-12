1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 175,039 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,039 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 47.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,596,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.09 on Monday, reaching 10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,273. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is 11.46. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of 9.30 and a twelve month high of 20.02.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

