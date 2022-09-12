14,724 Shares in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Purchased by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Stock Performance

MYNZ remained flat at $9.04 during midday trading on Monday. 363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,780. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

About Mainz Biomed B.V.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

Featured Articles

