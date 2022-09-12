13D Management LLC Sells 67,175 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

13D Management LLC decreased its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,175 shares during the quarter. Pearson accounts for 2.9% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 56.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 81.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,790. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $849.17.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

