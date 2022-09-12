13D Management LLC Sells 18,739 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

13D Management LLC lessened its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,739 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide makes up approximately 2.5% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.18% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $36.01.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

ACIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

