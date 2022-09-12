13D Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

13D Management LLC decreased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Autoliv worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.01. 3,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Stories

