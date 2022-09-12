13D Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

13D Management LLC lessened its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,403 shares during the period. Evolent Health comprises approximately 3.3% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Evolent Health worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolent Health news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.28. 18,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,896. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $319.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

