12 West Capital Management LP Takes Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,000. Amplitude accounts for about 0.7% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.05% of Amplitude at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Amplitude news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $120,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $120,975.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,140 shares of company stock worth $296,467 over the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of AMPL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,132. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
