12 West Capital Management LP Has $185.95 Million Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,000 shares during the period. Procore Technologies accounts for 11.3% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $185,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 506.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 91,146 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.96. 6,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,791. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $139,315.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 171,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at $45,786,750.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,486 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $139,315.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,555 shares of company stock worth $5,517,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

