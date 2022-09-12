11 Capital Partners LP Has $19.01 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

11 Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 6.1% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.85. The company had a trading volume of 86,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

