Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,288,243 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 227.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288,243 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up about 4.2% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 0.49% of Vertiv worth $25,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,822,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,516,000 after buying an additional 3,808,254 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,377,000 after buying an additional 3,062,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,910,000 after buying an additional 2,634,928 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,587,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,025,000 after buying an additional 2,625,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,252. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 445.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

