Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Invests $397,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

F stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 63,420,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,468,644. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

