Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,714,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,985,019. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.