Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $11.79 Million Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods makes up approximately 1.9% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.65% of TreeHouse Foods worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on THS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,795,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,112,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THS traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.23. 352,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

