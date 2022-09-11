Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 552,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,043. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57.

