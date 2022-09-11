Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,250 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,755,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 159,172 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $5,191,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $702,509.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,061 shares of company stock worth $2,183,266. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

RSI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 515,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,500. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.