Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Acquires 13,665 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.93% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

MSOS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. 1,206,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,827. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.80.

