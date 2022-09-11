Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $33.75 on Friday, hitting $188.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,412,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.63.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Zscaler by 3,960.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

