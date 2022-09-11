Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stake Lifted by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Zscaler by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after buying an additional 89,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $33.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.00. 11,412,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $180.36. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

