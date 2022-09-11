ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $178,696.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00777961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015224 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019874 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 239,544,700 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
