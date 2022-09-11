Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 0.4% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

