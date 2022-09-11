Zcash Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $65.13 or 0.00300387 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $992.60 million and $61.84 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00076814 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,241,112 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

