YENTEN (YTN) Price Tops $0.0015

YENTEN (YTN) traded 47% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $64,242.51 and approximately $51.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 176.1% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,568.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.55 or 0.08195221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00178209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00290035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.27 or 0.00729167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.41 or 0.00604656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000966 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

