yearn.finance (YFI) Market Cap Reaches $382.91 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $382.91 million and approximately $67.08 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $10,451.29 or 0.48520998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035995 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,542.27 or 1.00011831 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036650 BTC.
yearn.finance Coin Profile
yearn.finance (CRYPTO:YFI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
yearn.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
