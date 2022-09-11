YAM V2 (YAMV2) Price Hits $5.02 on Top Exchanges

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. YAM V2 has a market capitalization of $18.71 million and approximately $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V2 coin can currently be bought for $5.02 or 0.00021896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM V2 has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.
YAM V2 Coin Profile
YAM V2 (YAMV2) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,500 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,411 coins. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YAM V2 is yam.finance.
Buying and Selling YAM V2
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
