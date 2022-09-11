Xn LP Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Xn LP trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 404,700 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Xn LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Xn LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $31.78 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

