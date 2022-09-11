xFund 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $198,496.00 (XFUND)

xFund (XFUND) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One xFund coin can now be bought for approximately $1,896.01 or 0.08751632 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, xFund has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. xFund has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and approximately $198,496.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,594.15 or 0.99674511 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036661 BTC.

About xFund

xFund (XFUND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND. xFund’s official website is unification.com/xfund.

xFund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet.xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

