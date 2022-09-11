Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00014254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $201,435.44 and approximately $224.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00779693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015908 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

