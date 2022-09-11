Woodline Partners LP Sells 168,700 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168,700 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.08% of Microchip Technology worth $31,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,618,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,659 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

