Woodline Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 499,815 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 0.7% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $40,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 6.5 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.