Woodline Partners LP Raises Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,992 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.27% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $24,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 968.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average is $95.12. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $109.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

