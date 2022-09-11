Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 293,602 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 293,602 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,624,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.23% of Citrix Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

About Citrix Systems

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

