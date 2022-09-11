Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 381,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,771,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.09% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 571,663 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,945. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

