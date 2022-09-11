Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 334,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $425,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $5,608,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.68.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.