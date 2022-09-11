Woodline Partners LP Invests $81.12 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,831,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,124,000. Boston Scientific comprises 1.3% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.13% of Boston Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 78,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,675.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 188,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BSX opened at $42.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

