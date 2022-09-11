Woodline Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,938 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $45,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $236.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

