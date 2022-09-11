Woodline Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,938 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $45,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $236.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.35.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

