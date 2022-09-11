Woodline Partners LP Buys 690,254 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,254 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $33,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,433,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $21.30 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

