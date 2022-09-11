Woodline Partners LP Buys 337,847 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 234.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,847 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 1.1% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $67,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.6 %

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

SWK stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

