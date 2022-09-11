Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 157,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,944,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.06% of General Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

GD opened at $231.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

