Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 838,060 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 349,609 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.