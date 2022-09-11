Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.95% of Whole Earth Brands worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 484.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 74,292 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 154,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

